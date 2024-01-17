Membership 2023-2024

“Petites Franciscaines de Marie”
CJMJ – Congregation of Jesus Mary and Joseph
CPS – Missionary Sisters of the Precious Blood
CSJ- Sisters of St. Joseph of Chambery
CSSF – Congregation of Sisters of St. Felix of Catalice
FCJM – Suore Francescane; Figlie SS. Cuori Di Gesu E Maria
FDNSC – Daughters of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (Issoudun)
FICP – Fratelli dell’istruzione Cristiana di Ploërmel
FMM- Franciscaines Missionnaires de Marie
FSC – Fratelli del Sacro Cuore
IC – Institute of Charity, Rosminian Fathers
PSDP- Poveri Servi della Divina Provvidenza
RGS – Good Shepherd Sisters
RNDM – Our Lady of the Mission
RSCC-Religious Sisters of Charity
SFB – Holy Family of Bordeaux
SJ – Society of Jesus
SM – Marist Sisters
SM – Society of Mary (Marianists)
SND – Sisters of Notre Dame
SSCC – Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary
SSpS – Missionary Sisters Servants of the Holy Spirit

