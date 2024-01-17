Membership 2023-2024

|“Petites Franciscaines de Marie”
|CJMJ – Congregation of Jesus Mary and Joseph
|CPS – Missionary Sisters of the Precious Blood
|CSJ- Sisters of St. Joseph of Chambery
|CSSF – Congregation of Sisters of St. Felix of Catalice
|FCJM – Suore Francescane; Figlie SS. Cuori Di Gesu E Maria
|FDNSC – Daughters of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (Issoudun)
|FICP – Fratelli dell’istruzione Cristiana di Ploërmel
|FMM- Franciscaines Missionnaires de Marie
|FSC – Fratelli del Sacro Cuore
|IC – Institute of Charity, Rosminian Fathers
|PSDP- Poveri Servi della Divina Provvidenza
|RGS – Good Shepherd Sisters
|RNDM – Our Lady of the Mission
|RSCC-Religious Sisters of Charity
|SFB – Holy Family of Bordeaux
|SJ – Society of Jesus
|SM – Marist Sisters
|SM – Society of Mary (Marianists)
|SND – Sisters of Notre Dame
|SSCC – Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary
|SSpS – Missionary Sisters Servants of the Holy Spirit
