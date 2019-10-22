On Fire with Communications

The premise of the workshop was that it is imperative for those of us communicating about religious life to be able to speak about the life itself with clarity and confidence. We are proficient in communicating about the ministries of Catholic sisters, but we are not as good speaking about religious life as a way of life. Our lives are about a vowed, permanent commitment, community, prayer, being followers of Jesus, and living gospel values. Sr. Annmarie Sanders, IHM focused on how we might effectively and powerfully communicate about that part of religious life.