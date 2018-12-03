Workshop/Atelier – December 14 décembre 2018

Topic: General Chapters and the use of media

Sujet: Chapitres généraux et utilisation des médias

Are you thinking about using media for your general chapter or other large meeting? /

Envisagez-vous d’utiliser les médias pour votre chapitre général ou une autre grande réunion?

What do you need to consider? How can it enhance your meeting? /

Que devez-vous considérer? Comment peut-il améliorer votre réunion?

This gathering will feature a panel discussion about general chapters (or other kinds of large meetings).

Members will share experiences in the use of modern media at and for a general chapter.

Cette réunion comportera une table ronde sur les chapitres généraux (ou d’autres types de grandes réunions).

Les membres partageront leurs expériences sur l’utilisation des médias modernes pendant et pour un chapitre général.

3:00-5:00pm

Registration / enregistrement: 2:45pm

Workshop is in English and French with translation. /

L’atelier sera en anglais et français avec traduction.

Location / Emplacement: UISG, Piazza di Ponte Sant’Angelo, 28 – Rome

For non-members, there is a €5 fee for each workshop/presentation payable upon arrival. /

Pour les non-membres, prévoir 5 € pour chaque atelier / présentation.

Please pre-register by filling in this google form.

Merci de vous pré-enregistrer en remplissant ce formulaire google.

Pdf posters to print: English (839 KB) /

Affiches en pdf à imprimer: Français (596KB)