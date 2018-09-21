19 October/octobre 2018

What should we share on our websites? Que devrions-nous partager sur nos sites Web?

What do we not share? / Qu’est-ce qu’on ne partageons pas ?

What are the congregational policies for internet use? / Qu’elles est la politique de nos congrégations pour l’utilisation de l’Internet.

Presenter by / par video:

Fr. James Martin SJ

Fr. James J. Martin SJ, also known as Jim Martin, is an American Jesuit priest, a writer, and editor-at-large of the Jesuit magazine America. In 2017, Pope Francis appointed him as a consultant to the Vatican’s Secretariat for Communications. /

P. James J. Martin SJ, également connu sous le nom de Jim Martin, est un prêtre jésuite américain, écrivain et rédacteur en chef du magazine jésuite America. En 2017, le pape François l’a nommé consultant auprès du Secrétariat aux communications du Vatican.

Workshop in English with translations to French /

L’atelier sera en anglais avec traduction en français

For non-members, there is a €5 fee for each workshop/presentation payable upon arrival. /

Pour les non-membres, prévoir 5 € pour chaque atelier / présentation.

Please pre-register by filling in this google form. /

Merci de vous pré-enregistrer en remplissant ce formulaire google.

Pdf posters to print: English (625 KB)

Affiches en pdf à imprimer: Français (625 KB)