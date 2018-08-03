2018-19 Schedule of events

Mark your calendars
for mmi events in 2018-2019
19 October 2018: Panel presentation. What should we share on our websites? What do we not share? What are the congregational policies for internet use?
16 November 2018: Workshop. The many ways to make videos including PowerPoint, smartphone apps, Microsoft Photos, iMovie and how to share it on Facebook and YouTube.
14 December 2018: Panel presentation about general chapters (or other kinds of large meetings). Members will share experiences in the use of modern media at and for a general chapter.
January: Educational tour of the communications offices at the Vatican. Date to be announced later.
15 February 2019: Workshop on website platforms and how to create a website.
15 March 2019: Webinar on managing a Facebook page for a congregation, including security, scheduling posts and content mix. 19 April 2019: Workshop on smartphone apps and how to use them efficiently.
18 May 2019 (Saturday): Outing somewhere outside of Rome in collaboration with the Secretaries and Archivists groups. Details to be announced later.
21 June 2019: MMI Annual General Assembly
Social Events Come watch a movie together and discuss it in a relaxed setting. Dates and venues to be announced later.
