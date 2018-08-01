New logo, new look for MMI

An explanation of the new logo:

The new logo keeps the two m’s and the i of the previous symbol. Now they are lower case. The circle attached to the i represents the world since we are an international organization. Together, the circle with the m’s in the center resemble a light bulb, a symbol of innovation and creative thinking, values dear to those working with modern communication technologies. You will also see that the i’s in the name multimedia international all have pink dots; this connects the name and symbol more closely.