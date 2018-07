At our General Meeting on Friday, June 22, the executive team presented a strategic plan and suggestions for the 2018-19 year. All present agreed. We share it here with you. Apologies that it is only in English at this point.

We also have two new people on our MMI executive team: Frère Hervé and Sister Carine. Thank you for saying yes!

More information about the General Assembly is available in the members area.