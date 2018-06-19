2018 Annual General Assembly

Dear MMI Members,

The MMI Executive Team invites you to the MMI Annual General Assembly.

Date: 22 June 2018, Friday

Time: 14:45 – 17:00

Place: UISG Building – (Piazza di Ponte Sant’Angelo, 28 − 00186 Rome – across the Tiber from Castel Sant’ Angelo)

Agenda:

Executive Team Report President’s Report Financial, Membership and Equipment Report Workshops Report Website/Facebook Report

Evaluation of the year

Presentation of MMI’s Strategic Plan

Election of new members to the Executive Board

Simultaneous translations will be available for English and French languages.

Your attendance is important in order to form a quorum, which is required to make decisions. If your congregation is not able to send a representative, please send a proxy and fill out the Proxy Form (below).

You can also renew your membership for the year 2018-2019 by completing and returning the Membership Fee Form (below) and submitting the membership fee either through the bank or at the assembly.

Please confirm your attendance by filling out the Attendance Form (below).

Attendance Form

Membership Fee Form

Proxy Form