27 April / Avril : Workshop / Atelier

27 avril: “Gestion de la communication dans une réunion internationale”,

par Daniel Villanueva, SJ

15h00-17h00 à l’UISG (inscription 14h45)

Contribution: 5 € pour les non-membres

L’atelier sera en anglais avec traduction française et italienne.

Cliquez ici pour vous inscrire.

————————————————-

April 27: “Managing Communication in an International Meeting”,

presenter Fr. Daniel Villanueva, SJ

15:00-17:00 at the UISG (14:45 registration)

Contribution: €5 for non-members

The workshop will be in English with French and Italian translation.

Click here to register.

——————————————–

27 aprile: “Gestire la comunicazione in un incontro internazionale”,

Relatore: p. Daniel Villanueva, SJ

15.00-17.00 alla UISG (14:45 iscrizioni)

Contributo: € 5 per i non membri

L’incontro sarà in inglese con traduzione francese e italiano.

Clicca qui per registrarti.