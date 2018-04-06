27 April / Avril : Workshop / Atelier

27 avril: “Gestion de la communication dans une réunion internationale”,
par Daniel Villanueva, SJ
15h00-17h00 à l’UISG (inscription 14h45)
Contribution: 5 € pour les non-membres
L’atelier sera en anglais avec traduction française et italienne.
Cliquez ici pour vous inscrire.
April 27: “Managing Communication in an International Meeting”,
presenter Fr. Daniel Villanueva, SJ
15:00-17:00 at the UISG (14:45 registration)
Contribution: €5 for non-members
The workshop will be in English with French and Italian translation.
27 aprile: “Gestire la comunicazione in un incontro internazionale”,
Relatore: p. Daniel Villanueva, SJ
15.00-17.00 alla UISG (14:45 iscrizioni)
Contributo: € 5 per i non membri
L’incontro sarà in inglese con traduzione francese e italiano.