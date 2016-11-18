Communication and Contemplation

Posted on by marides-admin

11 November 2016 – The first MMI workshop for the 2016-2017 was about Communication and Contemplation.  Sr. Monique RGS (Communication Officer of Good Shepard Sisters), Patrizia Morgante and Sr. Anna (UISG Communication Office) shared about their insights from the  22nd Annual CWR Conference in USA, which all the three of them attended.  They specially focused on  Sr. Nancy Sylvester’s talk on Contempation. Sr. Nancy is the Director of the Institute for Communal Contemplation and Dialogue (www.iccdinstitute.org).

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *