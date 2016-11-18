11 November 2016 – The first MMI workshop for the 2016-2017 was about Communication and Contemplation. Sr. Monique RGS (Communication Officer of Good Shepard Sisters), Patrizia Morgante and Sr. Anna (UISG Communication Office) shared about their insights from the 22nd Annual CWR Conference in USA, which all the three of them attended. They specially focused on Sr. Nancy Sylvester’s talk on Contempation. Sr. Nancy is the Director of the Institute for Communal Contemplation and Dialogue (www.iccdinstitute.org).