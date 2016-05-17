Here we are at the MMI Workshop on Website Platforms: we listened to Pat and Marides (members of the MMI Executive) sharing their experience in different platforms for our website; we also learned more about security for password and backup.
Rome, UISG Building, Friday, February 12.
MMI Workshop on Website Platforms
